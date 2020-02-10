Biker killed after students on joyride ram into him at Boisar

cities

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:50 IST

A 30-year-old gardener was killed after a car driven by an 18-year-old college student, who did not have a driving licence, rammed into his motorcycle near Kurgaon village, Boisar, on Monday morning, police said.

All five occupants of the car, students who had allegedly bunked college after one of them borrowed the vehicle from a friend, suffered injuries and were hospitalised. The biker, Laxman Wavre, died on the spot, while the car overturned on impact and crashed into a roadside tree.

Assistant inspector Santosh Jadhav of Tarapur police station said they have booked Hrithik Sharma, a Class 11 student, who was driving the car, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act. “The students are currently admitted to a private hospital in Boisar. We will arrest Sharma once he is discharged,” said Jadhav.

Wavre, a Popharan village resident, was on his way to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Colony garden.

The police said Sharma had lied to his parents about going to college and instead borrowed the vehicle and gone on a drive with four of his friends. Near Kurgaon village, around 7.15am, Sharma lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into Wavre’s bike, killing him instantly. The car turned turtle and hit a roadside tree, said officers. “The students were rescued by local residents and rushed to Anand Hospital, Boisar,” said Jadhav.

“We have sent Wavre’s body for post mortem. After getting information from his ID card, we informed his employer, who told his relatives,” said Jadhav, adding they are waiting for the post-mortem report