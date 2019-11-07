Bilateral relations between UAE, India at a high: Ambassador

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:04 IST

The UAE Ambassador to India, Ahmed AI Banna on Thursday said bilateral relations between UAE and India are at the highest level due to the vision of the leadership of both the countries.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Global Investors’ Meet here, he said the Gulf nation was the partner country in this event and was committed to make it a mega hit.

“UAE is the third-largest business partner of India after the United States and China. It is also the largest investor in India with a total investment of $30 billion and over 3 million Indians are presiding in the Arab country,” he said.

During the event, various industrialists and their representatives expressed views. Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) director general Chandrajit Banerjee said Himachal Pradesh has immense potential for emerging as a major industrial hub.

The CII is opening a skill development institute at Dharamshala for youth besides linking the apple growers to the processing industry and new technology.

Maruti Suzuki India chairman RC Bhargava said the environment for investment in Himachal was one of the best in the country.

GMR Group’s Energy and International Airports chairman Srinivas Bommidala said he had the best experience of investing in the state.

Bharti Enterprise Ltd vice-chairman Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Adani Agro, Oil and Gas managing director Pranav Adani were also present.