Bir Devinder Singh seeks resumption of work on Kharar-Mohali elevated highway

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:41 IST

Former Punjab MLA Bir Devinder Singh sought resumption of work on the four-lanning and elevated-highway project of Chandigarh-Kharar section citing guidelines of the Union ministry of home affairs on Thursday.

He urged the state government to direct Larsen and Toubro Limited to keep their infrastructure and manpower ready by April 20.

He said as the traffic flow on the road had reduced due to the Covid-19 lockdown, work could be resumed easily.

He also appealed to the state government and minister for public works department to pay attention to the Landran crossing on Kharar-Banur-Tepla Road as it was a hotspot of unprecedented traffic congestion.

About the project

Already delayed by over a year, the 10-kilometre Kharar-Chandigarh road expansion project that entails construction of two flyovers and three bridges is set to miss its deadline for the fifth time, with the National Highway Authority of India confirming that the work would not be completed before September 2020. The work was stopped on March 23 after the nationwide lock down was announced to prevent the spread of Covid-19.