Birth certificates show 2 kids are over 100 yrs old, court orders inquiry

Birth certificates show 2 kids are over 100 yrs old, court orders inquiry

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 17:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
BAREILLY Days after the Bareilly police busted a birth certificate racket, a court here ordered an inquiry against a village development officer for issuing two fake birth certificates of two children, showing their age above 100 years.

Sanket, 2, and Shubh, 4, are 102 and 104 years old respectively, according to these birth certificates.

The court asked the police to lodge an FIR in the case on January 17 against the village development officer concerned and a village head who allegedly issued wrong documents after the children’s family refused to give them a bribe.

Pawan Kumar of Bela village under the Khutar police station of Shahjahanpur had moved court, alleging that birth certificates of his nephews Shubh, 4 and Sanket, 2, were issued with wrong years of birth, said Tejpal Singh, SHO.

Pawan had alleged that village development officer Sushil Chand Agnihotri and head Pravin Misra had demanded Rs 500 for each birth certificate for which he had applied online two months ago, the SHO said.

When he refused to give bribe, the year of birth was mentioned in the certificate as June 13, 1916 and Jan 6 2018, instead of June 13, 2016 and Jan 6, 1918, Pawan had stated in the court.

