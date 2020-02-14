BJP assesses Delhi results

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:43 IST

New Delhi: The BJP began a detailed exercise to assess the reasons behind the party’s dismal performance in the Delhi Assembly elections where despite an increase in vote share the party could win just eight seats.

Senior leaders of the party, including Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, national general secretaries Arun Singh and Anil Jain and Delhi unit organisation secretary Siddharthan analysed the adverse poll outcome.

According to sources, the party leaders mulled how the party could have better countered the AAP’s “populist agenda” when they too had made promises such as providing scooties to the voters. The impact of the Shaheen Bagh protest was also discussed.

Union home minister Amit Shah had on Thursday said that statements like ‘goli maro’ and ‘Indo-Pak match’ by a few BJP leaders during the Delhi assembly poll campaign may have dented the party’s prospects.

It was noted that not only candidates were announced late, giving them a very short period for campaigning, their door-to-door visits were also hampered as a number of meetings were held by star campaigners during the limited days available.

The review meetings will continue on Saturday, in which candidates of the assembly polls, municipal councillors and central incharges will give their feedback.