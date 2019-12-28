BJP creating division in society for politics: Manpreet Badal

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:57 IST

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating a divide in the society for political gains.

Addressing workers at the party office here on the occasion of 134th foundation day of the Congress, Manpreet Badal said that the BJP is causing a huge damage to the country by dividing people on communal lines.

Condemning the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Badal asked the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to clear its stand on the Act. “At one hand the SAD supported CAB in the Parliament and on the other it is demanding inclusion of Muslims under the ambit of the Act. It speaks of double standard of the SAD,” he said. He said that the new citizenship law has hit country’s image badly.

He said the economy has always suffered a major blow whenever the BJP was in power at the Centre while the Congress has always strengthened the economy. “It is because of wrong policies of the Centre that the country is facing unprecedented economic slowdown,” he said.

He also announced setting-up of a new office of the Congress in the city. “The land for the same will be identified by January 26,” he said.