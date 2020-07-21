BJP demands restart of developmental works

cities

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 19:37 IST

PUNE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday met Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and appealed to him to restart developmental works in the city as part of the Covid-19 plans.

Pune member of parliament Girish Bapat, mayor Murlidhar Mohol, BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik, member of legislative assembly Bhimrao Tapkir and Siddharth Shirole discussed various issues with the civic chief.

Bapat said, “Almost all major development works have come to a standstill in the last four months because of the Covid situation. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) must need to restart metro, flyovers at Chandani chowk and other places, medical college, bus procurement and equal water distribution projects.”

The MP said that despite the Centre releasing funds to Maharashtra to tackle the pandemic situation, Pune is yet to get its due share.

“The central government has given a special package of Rs2,059 crore to Maharashtra. PMC also spent more than Rs200 crore under the Covid-19 plans. Yet, the state government has just released Rs3 crore for Pune. BJP is demanding a financial assistance package for small business owners who are badly affected due to the virus situation,” Bapat said

Bapat said that leaders of all political parties should join hands to handle the present pandemic situation.