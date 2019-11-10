BJP-JJP coalition synonymous of ‘goondaism’: Kiran Chaudhary

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:17 IST

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP- JJP coalition government in Haryana, Tosham legislator Kiran Chaudhary on Sunday said the latter has betrayed people’s mandate by forming an alliance with the saffron party.

While addressing a press conference at her residence in Bhiwani, the Congress MLA said the ruling government is marked by ‘goondaism’ and corruption.

“People had voted for Jannayak Janata party (JJP) candidates to oust the ruling BJP from Haryana but after the results, they (referring to Dushyant Chautala) just went and fell into the BJP’s lap. Vote Kisko, aur support Kisko,” said Chaudhary.

“Before the assembly polls, JJP and BJP leaders had been making veiled attacks on each other and now they are defending each other to hide their failures,” she added.

The Congress leader accused BJP Loharu MLA JP Dalal of threatening government employees, who did not vote for him, of getting them transferred.

“We have never witnessed such selfish and greedy people. The main aim of this government is to promote hooliganism. This coalition government is marked by corruption and goondaism. BJP’s Loharu MLA has been threatening government employees who did not vote for him. His arrogance clearly shows that the hooligans have already creeped in this government,” she said.

‘INCOMPETENT LEADERS AT THE HELM’

She further alleged that the law and order situation has worsened in the state as the government is being run by “weak” leaders who are incapable of having a firm hand over criminals.

“The state has emerged as the crime capital and a common man cannot move freely on the streets of any city or village,” said the Congress leader, adding that the state government is “least concerned” about the growing unemployment in the state, which is highest in the country.

‘STOP BLAMING FARMERS FOR POLLUTION’

The Tosham legislator said the government should stop blaming farmers for the poor air quality as there are many other reasons for the rise in pollution level.

She said the government’s claim of purchasing crops at minimum support price (MSP) has fallen flat as the produces’ are being purchased at lower rates.

“The price of Basmati rice has decreased to ₹900 per quintal as compared to last year.The government should implement Supreme Court’s direction and reimburse paddy farmers for their losses. But instead of buying paddy crop at the MSP or supporting the farmers, the chief minister says ‘agar dam kum hai to hum kya kare? ( What can the government do if the prices are low?),” Chaudhary said.