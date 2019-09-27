BJP leader’s son, nephew shot dead in Bijnor

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 17:42 IST

The son and nephew of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, were allegedly killed by their friend during a party in Budhapur area of the district on Thursday evening, said police. They said the incident appeared to be the fallout of a personal enmity.

The victims were identified as Chandrabhan alias Rahul, 26, and Krishna, 25, said police.

“Bheem Singh Kashyap, BJP’s former president of Budhapur, is the father of deceased Chandrabhan and uncle of the other victim, Krishna. He has named one Ashwani and four of his relatives as the accused. Ashwini’s brother Ranjeet, father Subhash, cousin Ravi and another relative have been named in the FIR. All the accused are absconding and teams are conducting raids to arrest them,” said superintendent of police, Bijnor, Sudhir Tyagi.

Inspector general of police, Moradabad Range, Ramit Sharma and the SP visited the crime scene to oversee the investigation and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the accused. The IG also directed the SP to make sure that there was no negligence in the probe.

Tyagi said preliminary investigation showed that the incident was the fallout of enmity between Chandrabhan and Ashwani, who were friends till about a year back.

He said that Ashwani had reportedly passed some objectionable remarks on Chandrabhan’s intercaste marriage and the latter had thrashed him. “This ended their friendship. It is believed that Ashwani then developed friendship with Chandrabhan’s cousin Krishna in order to settle scores,” said Tyagi.

Ashwani allegedly arranged a liquor party in which he invited Chandrabhan and Krishna with other friends. Police said everyone enjoyed for hours before Ashwani reportedly shot dead Chandrabhan and Krishna, and escaped.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 17:42 IST