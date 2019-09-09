BJP local leader shot dead in Hapur

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:45 IST

Unidentified car-borne criminals shot dead a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Dhaluana area of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, said police. Enraged party workers protested at the Dhalauna police station, demanding immediate arrest of the killers.

Police said the deceased, identified as 38-year-old Rakesh Sharma -- ‘mandal adhyaksh’ (board president) for the BJP and a peon at a school in Chajjupur village in Dhalauna -- was on his way to the school for work when he was murdered.

Superintendent of police (SP) Hapur, Yashveer Singh, said, “Sharma, a resident of Karanapur Jat village of Dhaulana, was walking to the school when car-borne criminals approached him from behind and opened fire on him.”

He said the body had been sent for post-mortem examination and a case would be registered on the basis of the complaint received from the victim’s kin. “His family members suspect the hand of some known persons in the killing. The case will be probed from every possible angle,” said Singh.

The SP also said that the situation in the area was under control.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 14:45 IST