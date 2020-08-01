BJP MLA Bhayana sends Rs 1 crore defamation notice to Hisar AAP leader

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 01:38 IST

BJP legislator Vinod Bhayana from Hisar’s Hansi constituency on Friday sent a defamation notice of Rs 1 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manoj Rathi for levelling corruption allegations on him.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Rathi, who fought the 2019 assembly election against Bhayana, said he had received a defamation notice of Rs 1 crore from Hansi MLA’s lawyer Surender Rajpal for raising corruption issues against him.

“The legal notice served to me by MLA’s lawyer demanded an apology and Rs 1 crore. I am reiterating my allegations that Bhayana is involved in corrupt practices and he has encroached upon government land. I have sufficient evidences against Bhayana to prove him guilty,” Rathi said.

However, Bhayana’s lawyer Surender Rajpal said the MLA had served a defamation notice on Rathi as he had used indecent language against him on a YouTube channel while accusing him of indulging in corruption.

“The language used by the AAP leader cannot be tolerated at any cost,” the lawyer added.