BJP on rejig exercise with eye on 2022

PRAYAGRAJ: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is these days busy in internal rejig in the party in Uttar Pradesh, informed party leaders. It has already begun the exercise to elect new officer bearers from booth-level committees to district presidents — all of whom are being elected keeping in mind the term of their tenure that means they would be on their posts during the next state assembly polls in 2022, the party leaders added.

These organisational polls are being held immediately after reorganisation of the party’s sectors and divisions, wherein the party decided to have its each division limited to 80 to 100 booths with 4 to 7 booths forming a sector, as per its new norms, for smaller but more effective bodies within the party, said Ashok Chaudhary, BJP’s general secretary of Prayagraj’s trans-Ganga area.

He said the party held booth-level elections between September 18 and 25 and is now gearing up to hold its divisional-level polls between October 15 and 20.

Party leaders claim that the plan is to have new district presidents in place by November end.

Pawan Srivastava, a BJP leader and spokesperson, BJP city unit, Prayagraj said the party conducts these internal polls once every three years and this one is especially important as the team formed would remain in place till the 2022 assembly polls.

“We hope the members of these new teams would become well versed with their responsibilities and strike a better and more effective rapport with voters by the time the next elections are held,” he said.

In 2016, when the party was holding its internal elections, Phulpur MP Keshav Prasad Maurya was appointed state president on April 7, 2016. By the time he took charge, internal polls of many districts had been completed.

In Prayagraj, he had nominated Awadhesh Gupta as city unit president, Amarnath Tiwari as trans-Ganga president and Shivdutt Patel as trans-Yamuna president in Prayagraj. As a result, the district level elections in Prayagraj are taking place after over six years, he added.

Following the restructuring, the party in Prayagraj now has 1,252 booths and 15 divisions in the city area, 2,158 booths and 25 divisions in trans-Ganga and another 1,528 booths and 20 divisions in trans-Yamuna area.

In its latest review of the internal elections, the party in Prayagraj found that elections of 1,503 booths out of the total 1,528 of trans-Yamuna assembly constituencies of Karchana, Bara, Meja and Koraon had been held and only polls of 25 booths were remaining, which would also be held soon.

