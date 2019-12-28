BJP releases charge sheet on AAP govt’s failures, Kejriwal says suggestions welcome

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:05 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a document — which they dubbed as a“charge sheet” — criticising the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Delhi’s water quality, transport infrastructure, measures taken against air pollution in the city, work done in unauthorised colonies. The BJP also accused the AAP of supporting individuals named in the 2016 JNU sedition case.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kerjriwal later on Twitter said he will go through the list of accusations and welcomed suggestions from the BJP.

The document of allegations was released at the Central Park in New Delhi’s Connaught Place on Saturday morning in the presence of Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, the BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, and Delhi Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta.

The document released by the BJP reads, “Kejriwal sided with the section that shouted anti-India slogans . He had questioned the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army and asked for proof…The Kejriwal government, which has become an armour of ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang, has not yet issued prosecution sanction to protect Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid.”

Kumar and Khalid were among the three people arrested in 2016 after alleged anti-India slogans were raised during an event at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Vardhan, on Saturday, alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and his government had done nothing to make Delhi “world-class or beautiful”.

“Kejriwal government only made false promises. The AAP government could not take concrete measures to control pollution. The AAP strategically tried to instigate tensions (during anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests) which showed that they did not care about Delhi people,” Vardhan said.

Tiwari said that the “charge sheet” would now be circulated in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies. “We will tell the public that how the AAP government failed on promises such as Jan Lokpal Bill, clean drinking water, public transport, pollution control, among others,” he said.

He further said that the AAP government did nothing for the regularization of unauthorised colonies and it is the Central government which is providing ownership rights to residents of such colonies. “The AAP had promised to provide clean tap water in every ward of the city but the residents are still being forced to drink dirty water,” he added.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, Vijay Goel, said that the assembly election in Delhi would be fought on issues of “pollution and dirty water”. He said that the government had failed to bring electric buses, as promised, in the city.

Reacting to the charges, Kejriwal said in a tweet that one should keep his critics close, referring to the words of poet Kabir Das -- ‘nindak niyare rakhiye’.

“We will go through the ‘aarop patra’ of the BJP and whatever good suggestions have been given in it, we will implement it in the next five years. We want everyone to review our work and point out our shortcomings and give suggestions so that we can do more good work,” he said in a tweet.