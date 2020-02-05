BJP to end campaigning with 70 road shows today

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 23:35 IST

New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned road shows in all 70 assembly constituencies on Thursday — the last day of campaigning for Delhi elections. Union home minister Amit Shah will hold three road shows in Seemapuri, Hari Nagar and Madipur assembly segments. The party has also assigned around 200 of its Member of Parliaments (MP), 2-3 slum clusters each in a bid to woo voters.

“We have planned road shows in all the constituencies and our candidates will be accompanied by Union ministers and senior party leaders,” said Satish Upadhyay, co-convener of party’s election management committee and former Delhi BJP chief.

The BJP, this time, has focused on small corner meetings instead of big rallies by senior leaders.

BJP chief JP Nadda is scheduled to hold road shows in Mundka and Sultanpur Majra, while Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani will be campaigning for the party’s candidate in Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s constituency, Patparganj. Junior finance minister Anuraj Thakur will campaign for Vijender Gupta, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly, in Rohini. Thakur had been recently banned by the election commission for his “goli maro” slogan chanting at an election rally.

Meanwhile, the BJP has asked close to 200 of its MPs to focus on slum clusters, which are considered AAP strongholds. According to a senior BJP leader, all the MPs have been give 2-3 clusters. “The Parliament is in session so we have all the MPs available in the city. There are close to 600 slum clusters. Each MP has been given 2-3 clusters and asked to focus on it for three days. They are meeting people there and telling them about the Centre’s welfare schemes, especially Jahan Jhuggi wahan makan,” the BJP leader said.

With this the party is hoping to make a dent in AAP’s support base in slums and unauthorised colonies. “Our decision to give ownership rights to residents of unuathorised colonies has worked in our favour. By telling people in slums about the Centre’s schemes, we are hopeful that we will get their support too. This will make a huge difference in the election,” said the BJP leader.