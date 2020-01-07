BJP will take out bike rally tomorrow to woo youth

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:57 IST

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari Tuesday said the party will organise a ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’ Thursday to garner support ahead of Delhi assembly elections 2020, which are slated for February 8.

Announcing the campaign programme, Tiwari said as part of the “Vijay Sankalp Rally”, thousands of “non-political working professionals” would take out a bike rally from the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg in central Delhi.

“The rally will pass through Mandi House, ISBT, Britannia Chowk and will return to the state BJP office. Union minister Harsh Vardhan and Members of Parliament Meenakshi Lekhi, Gautam Gambhir, and Pravesh Sahib Singh will welcome the rally at different locations,” Tiwari said.

Tiwari said the politics of falsehood, deception and fraud was seen during the five-year tenure of the AAP government and, before that, during the 15 years of the Congress-run government.

Tiwari said a section of Delhi youth understands the conspiracy and they are against the Congress, the AAP and the Left parties.

“The first phase of volunteer motorcycle rally will be flagged off by New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and pass through Gole Market before reaching Mandi House. MP Gautam Gambhir will flag off the rally from Mandi House and it will pass through Vikas Marg to reach ISBT Kashmere Gate from where Union minister Harsh Vardhan will welcome the rally for the third stage. The rally will reach Britannia Chowk via Delhi University and Azadpur where MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma will participate in the concluding programme and address the youth,” Tiwari said.

Speaking about the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the state BJP chief urged protesters to end their road blockade and said they had nothing to fear.

“Those who are protesting in Shaheen Bagh and other places of the city have been misled by the opposition parties about CAA. I will talk to them on the matter. I urge them to end their protest and the road blockage,” he said.