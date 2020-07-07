Blamed for wife’s death, Ludhiana man, elderly mother end life; 15 persons booked

cities

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:10 IST

Upset due to the blame for his wife’s death, a 35-year-old man and his elderly mother ended their lives by hanging themselves at their rented accommodation in Satguru Nagar.

The matter came to fore when neighbours felt foul smell emitting from their house and notified the house owner, who found the mother-son duo’s bodies and alerted the police on Monday.

As neighbours said they last saw the duo on Sunday, police suspect they may have taken the extreme step the same day.

On Tuesday, during investigation, police recovered a four-page suicide note, wherein the man, who was a labourer, accused his in-laws of humiliating and manhandling him and his mother.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the man’s wife had died 10 days ago following prolonged illness, at her parents’ house in Panchkula. When he and his mother visited the city to attend her cremation, his in-laws assaulted them, accusing them of not taking care of her treatment and held them responsible for her death.

“Blaming his father-in-law, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, six brothers-in-law and their wives, the man wrote that they were committing suicide as they were feeling humiliated,” the ADCP said, adding that the deceased was out of work since the Covid-19 lockdown began.

A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against 15 people. A hunt is on for their arrest.