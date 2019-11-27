Blaze at Diva dumping ground; no casualties reported

cities

A major fire broke out at a dumping ground in Diva on Tuesday. No casualty or injury was reported.

According to fire brigade officials from Thane, a total of five water tankers, two rescue vehicles and four fire engines were deployed to control and put out the fire.

“The blaze was noticed during early morning hours on Tuesday. It is suspected that it could have been ignited by miscreants some time late at night,” said a senior officer, from the fire brigade team, Thane.

“The smoke and ash of the fire has spread to almost all of the dumping ground. The firefighting process is still on, and it may take two to three days for it to be doused completely,” the officer said.