e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Blaze at Diva dumping ground; no casualties reported

cities Updated: Nov 27, 2019 00:18 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

priyanka.dhomse@htlive.com

A major fire broke out at a dumping ground in Diva on Tuesday. No casualty or injury was reported.

According to fire brigade officials from Thane, a total of five water tankers, two rescue vehicles and four fire engines were deployed to control and put out the fire.

“The blaze was noticed during early morning hours on Tuesday. It is suspected that it could have been ignited by miscreants some time late at night,” said a senior officer, from the fire brigade team, Thane.

“The smoke and ash of the fire has spread to almost all of the dumping ground. The firefighting process is still on, and it may take two to three days for it to be doused completely,” the officer said.

top news
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Thursday
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Thursday
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
H D Kumaraswamy is sad at Devendra Fadnavis’ fate. He explains.
H D Kumaraswamy is sad at Devendra Fadnavis’ fate. He explains.
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities