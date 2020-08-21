Blow to business but Covid curbs needed, say traders as Punjab extends night curfew from today

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:31 IST

Amritsar: As Punjab gears up to implement stricter Covid-19 restrictions from Friday night amid surge in coronavirus cases, businessmen, including retailers, traders and restaurant and hotel owners, are concerned about the financial implication of the extended night curfew from 7pm to 5am and weekend lockdown.

“When the government had announced a complete lockdown in March, people were serious about the pandemic and were following the guidelines. However, when Covid cases started rising, the government announced relaxations and people stopped following social distancing. The government failed to control the situation and the police inaction against violators led to the rapid spread of the virus. Industry and trade in Punjab has already suffered huge losses and these restrictions will further hit business,” said Pyare Lal Seth, the president of the Punjab Pradesh Vyapar Mandal.

“The government has given no respite in taxes and bills to the public. It should help businessmen by waiving bank interest on loans and administrative charges,” Seth said.

Surinder Singh, a member of the hotel federation in Amritsar, said: “The tourism sector is already in loss and hotel owners are worst hit. But this is a time to cooperate and help the government in controlling the situation. Covid cases have to be brought down for normalcy to return.”

“We are cooperating and following all restrictions and emergency measures. The rules should be implemented strictly so that the chain of infection can be broken,” said Jatinder Singh, a cloth market wholesaler.

OPEN MARKETS ON SATURDAY: LUDHIANA TRADERS

The Ludhiana-based president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, Amarvir Singh, said: “Restaurant business will be affected the most. The night curfew begins from 7pm so owners will have to close establishments by 6pm. Who orders dinner at 6pm? Some restaurant owners may be forced to shut down business.”

He said traders want the government to extend the closing time till 8pm besides easing lockdown restrictions on Saturday.

Model Town Market Association, Ludhiana, president Amarjit Singh said, “There has been a low footfall as it is and most residents venture out only in the evening. What’s wrong in opening shops on Saturday if markets are open on weekdays?”

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, however, said that market associations have been briefed and police will implement the night curfew strictly. “No one will be allowed to venture out after 7pm except in case of emergency cases,” he said.

PUBLIC HEALTH A PRIORITY: BATHINDA RESIDENTS

Stricter Covid curbs got a mixed response in Bathinda. While residents welcomed the government’s decision, traders called it a blow to business.

Baljit Sandhu, a local resident, said, “The curbs are needed to check the spread of coronavirus infection. People may face hardship but public health deserves priority.”

Senior citizen NK Gosain said the state government should have worked more diligently to handle the Covid situation. He said residents have a crucial role to play in following the safety protocol. “The resumption of public transport should have been avoided as physical distancing is not being followed,” he said.

Deepak Jindal, a grocer, said sale would be affected but such efforts are needed to curb the spread of the infection.

Bathinda-based Satish Arora, who is the state president of the Punjab Hotel Restaurant and Resorts Association, said the hospitality sector is fighting a battle for survival. “The government should plan a relief package for the sector,” he said.

“Restricting unnecessary movement of people will be a priority. Residents should understand the gravity of the situation and cooperate,” a police official said.

STRICTER ACTION AGAINST DEFAULTERS THIS TIME: PATIALA DC

Patiala district has recorded nearly 4,500 coronavirus cases so far and seen 98 Covid deaths. With the district administration set to implement the new guidelines from Friday evening, traders and residents say they have no choice but to abide by the government’s orders.

Anant Jain, a shoe trader, said, “We are facing losses but the restrictions are for our and our customers’ safety.”

Rajinder Singh, a restaurant owner, said that he had been following the guidelines but found residents were reluctant to dine out.

Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit warned of stricter action against defaulters this time round.

Traders and shopkeepers in neighbouring Sangrur were also worried about incurring further losses. “Cases of coronavirus are up and business is already down. The weekend lockdown is for public safety but it will affect business,” said Amarjeet Singh Teetu, the president of the Vyapar Mandal in Sangrur.

Savinder Singh, a local shopkeeper, said curfew from 7pm would mean shutting shop an hour earlier.

With inputs by Harsimran Batra, Vishal Joshi, Navrajdeep Singh and Avtar Singh