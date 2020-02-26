Blows to head in a trivial fight cause labourer’s death; two arrested

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 20:33 IST

PUNE: Two men were arrested for beating a man to death with their bare hands on Tuesday in Dapodi area of Pune.

The two men were identified as Sunny Suresh Bhoi, 22, and Vishal alias Peru Waghmare, 19, both resident of Jay Bhim Nagar in Dapodi.

The deceased was identified as Sachin Bhimrao Bhingare, 27, a labourer by profession. Bhingare lived with his father and two brothers in Pawar Vasti area of Dapodi.

"They were having a fight about a trivial issue. While hitting him, they did not realise how hard they were hitting him in the small part of his head at the back. The blows landed on him and he died. His family members took him to a private hospital but he was declared dead and then sent to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital for post mortem," said Assistant police inspector H Bansode of Bhosari police station who is investigating the case.

While Bhoi works at a car wash center, Waghmare works at a nearby toll plaza on the billing desk, according to the police.

They were produced in a local court and remanded to police custody on Wednesday.

The complaint against the two was lodged by the deceased man's father Bhimrao Kodimba Bhingare, 65.

A case under Sections 304(2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhosari police station against the two.