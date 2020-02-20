BMC scrambles to revive smart city project post govt rap

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 21:56 IST

BareillyAfter being rapped by the state government for ‘zero progress’ on Smart City, the officials at the Bareilly Municipal Corporation (BMC) got into damage-control mode and set March-end deadline to commence work on at least six schemes under the project.

Bareilly was selected under the Centre’s Smart City Mission initiative in the fourth-phase on January 18, 2018. But the initial euphoria among its residents for making the mark was short-lived after it came to light that the 47 schemes aimed at ‘enhancing urban services and strengthening civic infrastructure and sustainable development’ were limited to only six out of the total 80 wards in the city.

On Monday, chief secretary, RK Tiwari pulled up Bareilly administration and civic officials for ‘zero’ progress and sought reasons for the delay.

“The projects (under Smart City Mission) could not take off due to non-availability of land which was to be provided by BMC.

“We are now trying to make up for the lost time and intend to take up six projects by March-end tenders for which have already been awarded,” said commissioner Ranvir Prasad. The estimated cost of these projects was 250 crore and the state government had already allocated Rs 60 crore for these works for the current fiscal, he said.

Municipal commissioner, Abhishek Anand, who recently took charge, said the six shortlisted projects included setting up of an integrated command and control centre, development of handicraft promotion centre, renovation of a community hall and swimming pool, e-kiosk, waste transfer station and development of ‘She’ lounges. “These lounges for women will have facilities such as food counters, waiting rooms, sanitary napkin vending machines and washrooms,” he said. Besides, this, he said work would also be undertaken on developing open gyms at public parks, installation of LED streetlights and musical fountains.

To save energy, he said, solar rooftops lights would be installed on 17 government buildings. “The make-over of six wards would be undertaken by installing water ATMs, multi-level vehicle parking, underground vehicle parking, renovation of prominent city junctions,” he said.

The BMC commissioner said not all the development activities would be limited to six wards alone. “We have selected 28 roads in the city for improving rotaries, signage, putting up street furniture and strengthening solid waste management etc,” he said.