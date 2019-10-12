Boat capsizes in Ghaghra, 14 rescued, four missing

cities

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:09 IST

Fourteen people were rescued by the police and NDRF after a boat capsized in Ghaghra river in Sant Kabirnagar district on Saturday morning but four others were still missing, the police said.

Divers were pressed into service to search for the missing people, they said. Those missing included Maya, 28, Roma Devi, 27 Kavita, 16, and Rekha, 20.

“A search is on for the missing people,” subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Pramod Kumar said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and gave necessary directions to the officials.

One of the rescued women, Reshma, was admitted to a community health centre as her condition deteriorated. The incident took place when the boat was ferrying residents of Chhaprapuri village to Majha village located on the other side of the river to harvest paddy.

Subdivisional magistrate Pramod Kumar and station house officer Randheer Mishra rushed to the site with their teams and launched a rescue operation with the help of local divers, The NDRF also joined the operation.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 20:09 IST