e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Boat capsizes in Ghaghra, 14 rescued, four missing

cities Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Fourteen people were rescued by the police and NDRF after a boat capsized in Ghaghra river in Sant Kabirnagar district on Saturday morning but four others were still missing, the police said.

Divers were pressed into service to search for the missing people, they said. Those missing included Maya, 28, Roma Devi, 27 Kavita, 16, and Rekha, 20.

“A search is on for the missing people,” subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Pramod Kumar said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and gave necessary directions to the officials.

One of the rescued women, Reshma, was admitted to a community health centre as her condition deteriorated. The incident took place when the boat was ferrying residents of Chhaprapuri village to Majha village located on the other side of the river to harvest paddy.

Subdivisional magistrate Pramod Kumar and station house officer Randheer Mishra rushed to the site with their teams and launched a rescue operation with the help of local divers, The NDRF also joined the operation.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 20:09 IST

top news
PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, tweets minister
PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, tweets minister
8 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
8 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
In defence of economy, minister cites ‘huge business’ by 3 movies in a day
In defence of economy, minister cites ‘huge business’ by 3 movies in a day
‘We understand justified worries...’: FM speaks to RBI gov on PMC bank
‘We understand justified worries...’: FM speaks to RBI gov on PMC bank
‘You will run govt or cook?’ Pawar on Sena’s Rs 10 meal poll promise
‘You will run govt or cook?’ Pawar on Sena’s Rs 10 meal poll promise
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities