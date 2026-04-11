Jagraon, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the boat that capsized in Vrindavan was carrying more people than its capacity without any life jackets, stressing the lack of safety measures behind the accident. Boat tragedy: Mann questions lack of safety, says will speak to UP govt to curb such incidents

Mann also confirmed that another body was recovered from the river, taking the toll in the accident that happened on Friday to 11, while four people were still missing. Twenty-two pilgrims were safely pulled out from the Yamuna by rescue personnel in Mathura.

He said his government will talk to the UP administration so that such incidents do not take place again.

"Lakhs of people visit there. Such incidents should not take place again. We will certainly talk to them in this regard," the chief minister said.

Mann expressed grief with the families of the victims, most of whom were pilgrims from Jagraon and Dugri areas of Ludhiana district in Punjab.

"Eleven bodies have been found and four are still missing," Mann said. A team of divers were making efforts to find the missing people, he said.

The body of Manik Tandon, who was among the five who were missing, has been found, Mann told reporters after attending the cremation of victims from Jagraon. He also visited the residences of the victims in Jagraon and expressed condolences to their families.

When asked about reported negligence by the boat operators, Mann said the boat was carrying 32 people against a capacity of 15-16. "There was no life jacket. It is a matter of investigation," he said.

"There seems to be a lack of people's safety somewhere or other," Mann said.

According to officials, the victims were part of a group of about 120 pilgrims who had left for a four-day trip to Vrindavan in two buses on April 9. Authorities in UP have arrested the operator of the ill-fated vessel on Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.