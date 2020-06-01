e-paper
Home / Cities / Body found in Dera Bassi pond: Police arrest victim’s in-laws; husband on the run

Body found in Dera Bassi pond: Police arrest victim’s in-laws; husband on the run

Had allegedly killed her as the couple did not have a son

cities Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Two weeks after the body of a woman was found in a pond in Saidpura village of Dera Bassi, police have identified the deceased and arrested her mother-in-law and sister-in-law for murder. Her husband is still at large.

Assistant sub-inpector (ASI) Satinder Singh said, “The woman has been identified as Veena Devi, 28, a migrant. Her body was found floating in the pond on May 15.”

Investigations revealed that the husband, Jagmohan Singh, a native of Khushepur of Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh, had allegedly killed her as she did not deliver a son. The couple has two daughters. The accused had fled the town, taking his two daughters along, after the murder.

The body had been kept in the mortuary for 72 hours for identification following which a murder case was registered against unidentified persons.

The ASI revealed that the deceased had been living with her husband in a rented house in the village for the last four years. Her husband worked as a helper at the nearby Nectar Life Science Factory. On May 12, the victim had spoken to her family and told them that her husband was beating her. The mobile phone remained switched off after that call.

Police have booked the victim’s mother-in-law Meena Devi and sister-in-law on the statement of the victim’s brother. They were produced before the court after arrest and sent to five-day police custody.

