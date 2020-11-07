e-paper
Body of 24-year-old man found floating in drain in Ambala

The body was found by some locals in the drain near Gandhi Ground, adjacent to New Sabzi Mandi in the morning and the police were informed

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
         

An unidentified body of a man with a bag on his back was found floating in an open drain on Jagadhri road in Ambala Cantt on Friday morning.

Later by the evening, the body was identified as a 24-year-old man from an area behind BD Floor Mill near Mahesh Nagar, Gagan Kumar, who was missing since November 1.

As per details, the body was found by some locals in the drain near Gandhi Ground, adjacent to New Sabzi Mandi in the morning and the police were informed.

Ambala Cantt station in-charge Vijay Kumar, who was at the spot in the morning, said that the body was taken to the civil hospital in Ambala Cantt and was kept for identification at the morgue. Before evening, the family of the deceased had reached the hospital to claim it.

The kin told the authorities that a missing complaint was already lodged on Tuesday by the victim’s brother. The man had gone missing while returning home from a hotel, where he was working in the kitchen.

“The family had told us that he had left the hotel in the evening and after an hour his phone went unreachable. They have told us that he used to drink, so he might have slipped into the drain and went untraced,” said Shambhu Lal, the in-charge of the police post where the complaint was lodged.

“Doctors have also hinted that he was drunk so we are ruling out foul play for now. The final autopsy report is still pending though,” Lal added.

US Election 2020: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
