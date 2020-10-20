e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Body with multiple injury marks found in Pinjore, murder case registered

Body with multiple injury marks found in Pinjore, murder case registered

cities Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Body of an unidentified man in his late 30s was recovered from Nalagarh national highway near Pinjore’s Prempura village, police said on Monday.

His right arm has ‘NEERAJ SANG’ tattooed on it, though the last few alphabets are not clear, the police said. The body was found on October 17, but police are still trying to ascertain the man’s identity.

An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons as the body bears marks of multiple injuries possibly inflicted by sharp-edged weapon on the face, head, arms and the back.

As per the details, sarpanch of Prempura, Surmukh Singh, had on Saturday evening called the police, informing about the body lying in the bushes on roadside. The victim, about 5ft 5 inches tall, was wearing a yellow T-shirt with his neck and right arm tried with a scarf.

The police said that there were at least eight injury marks on the body, suggesting that he was stabbed repeatedly.

As there was no trace of blood, the police suspect that the body may have been dumped there after execution of murder somewhere else. The body has been kept in the mortuary of Kalka civil hospital.

Investigators are currently scanning missing complaints registered at the police stations in nearby areas. The police have urged the public to contact the police control room and Pinjore station house officer in case they have some information about the victim.

tags
top news
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In