e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Bombay high court restrains BPCL staff from going on strike

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:26 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) has restrained Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) employee unions from going on their proposed 24-hour strike from November 28 against the Centre’s policy to privatise several public sector undertakings.

A division bench of justices RV More and MS Karnik also restrained the unions from disrupting activities at its refinery and other establishments at Marol. BPCL had approached the HC on Friday, challenging notices given by Petroleum Workmen’s Union and six other labour unions for the strike.

Advocate Ratnakar Pai, who represented public sector undertaking , submitted that the strike was illegal. He said BPCL is a public utility service and section 22 of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, prohibits strike in such an entity, especially during pendency of conciliation proceedings. He added that BPCL has initiated conciliation proceedings before the regional labour commissioner. Senior advocate Sanjay Singhvi, who represented the unions, opposed the petition saying citizens have the right to protest and the strike cannot be termed illegal when the unions have given strike notices as contemplated under the law.

Singhvi added that conciliation proceedings can be initiated only in case of an industrial dispute, but as the reason for the strike was not a dispute between the employees and the employer, it was not an industrial matter and thus there can be no conciliation proceedings. The bench, however, recorded a prima facie finding that the strike was prohibited by law as BPCL is a public utility service and has initiated conciliation proceedings.

top news
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
Aaditya Thackeray in Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for father’s oath ceremony
Aaditya Thackeray in Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for father’s oath ceremony
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities