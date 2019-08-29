Boost to revamp of old cessed buildings

cities

The state cabinet on Wednesday gave nod to amendment of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) Act, 1976 to facilitate “speedier” cluster redevelopment of cessed buildings that are in dilapidated condition. Also, the state-run Mhada has been appointed as the special planning authority (SPA) for redevelopment of cessed and non-cessed buildings.

The decisions come in the wake of a building collapse in south Mumbai’s Dongri in July, which led to 13 deaths. Subsequently, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said his government will bring in a law to make redevelopment smoother and speedier.

Cessed buildings, built before 1969, are structures whose occupants pay a repair cess (tax) to the housing board. There are 14,375 cessed buildings in the island city. With some of them as old as 100 years, they have been categorised as dilapidated. To expedite the redevelopment of such buildings, the owners of such tenanted buildings will be given six months to start the redevelopment process. If the owner does not respond, the society will be given six months to show “readiness” to carry our self-redevelopment. “Failing which, Mhada will acquire the property and carry out redevelopment through a contractor. There are many buildings which have gone for redevelopment, but are stuck. Builders have stopped giving rents to the tenants. The decision will speed up the process as Mhada will have to complete the project in three years,” said a senior housing department official.

Also, more than one dilapidated buildings in a vicinity can be taken up for cluster redevelopment. The state housing department will bring in an ordinance to make amendments to section 103B of the Mhada Act, 1976. The section pertains to acquisition of cessed property for redevelopment.

The state urban development department will also make changes to the Development Control and Promotions Regulation (DCPR), 2034 to facilitate Mhada to carry out cluster redevelopment, state housing department officials said.

