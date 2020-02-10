e-paper
Boy's body found in drain

Boy’s body found in drain

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:13 IST

Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The body of a four-year-old boy, who had been missing since Thursday, was found in a drain in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on Monday.

Police said prima facie is looks like the child died of drowning in the drain. They are probing if he was sexually assaulted, senior officers said.

According to the police, the child, who stayed with his parents in a rented house in Karawal Nagar, had stepped out of his house last Thursday to see an election rally and disappeared in the crowd. Family members told police that they searched for him in the nearby areas but failing to track him they lodged a missing complaint, said a senior officer who did not wish to be named.

“Monday morning, a passerby spotted the child’s body in the drain and informed the locals, who then called the police. The body was sent for autopsy. Doctors have collected viscera samples from the child’s body and will send it for forensic analysis to determine whether he was sexually assaulted before he died,” the officer said, adding that the possibility of an accident has also not been ruled out.

Locals and boy’s family members on Monday blocked the main Karawal Nagar road demanding immediate action. The gathering disrupted traffic but was dispersed, the officer said.

