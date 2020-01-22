Brace for chilly days ahead

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 20:32 IST

Noida: The mercury plunged by a few notches on Wednesday with dense fog engulfing the city and adjoining region. The India Meteorological Department said that the minimum and maximum temperatures will fall further on Thursday and Friday due to strong icy-cold north-westerly winds.

The Met department has predicted strong winds of 20-25 kmph on Thursday and Friday, which, according to the pollution monitoring agencies, will help improve the air quality. Moderate to dense fog is expected to return by Saturday morning, the IMD said.

“The minimum temperature on Thursday may slip to six degrees Celsius. However, there are chances of moderate fog towards morning,” said Mahesh Palawat, director at private weather forecasting agency Skymet.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below the previous day’s 9.2 degrees. The maximum temperature was recorded at 17.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average and against 20.2 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the air quality deteriorated in Noida and adjoining regions on Wednesday as the pollutants accumulated. According to the state pollution control board, the air quality index (AQI) at Sector 1, one of the four pollution monitoring stations of Noida, was 418 that falls in the ‘severe’ category.

However, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI score, on a scale of 0 to 500, for Noida on Wednesday was 387 against 361 a day earlier, both considered ‘very-poor’.

The air quality of Ghaziabad, however, slightly improved with an AQI of 386 against 398 a day earlier, both considered ‘very-poor’. The AQI of Greater Noida was 374 against 346 a day earlier, which falls in the ‘very-poor’ category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), the air quality is likely to improve on Thursday due to the high winds.

The forecasted high wind speed and ventilation is likely to flush out accumulated pollutants and improve AQI towards poor category by Thursday, Safar said. Further improvement is forecasted to lower end of ‘poor’ to the ‘moderate’ category by Friday. The AQI is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ category on Thursday, said a Safar forecast.