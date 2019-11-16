Brawl at central jail: Two inmates injured

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:45 IST

Two inmates sustained injuries in an attack by their fellows at the Ludhiana Central Jail on Friday afternoon.

The inmates, who are brothers, have been identified as Harmanpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh, residents of Doraha.

They were arrested in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Deputy superintendent at the Ludhiana Central Jail, Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal, said, “The brothers were inside a barrack when they indulged in an argument. In the meantime, two inmates attacked the duo with some steel utensils. They were rescued after the jail staff intervened.”

He added that the injured inmates wanted to get an FIR lodged against the attackers.

The jail authority has written to the Division Number 7 police for registering a case, the deputy superintendent said.