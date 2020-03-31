e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Brick kilns to turn into quarantine centres for migrant workers

Brick kilns to turn into quarantine centres for migrant workers

cities Updated: Mar 31, 2020 17:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

In a bid to prevent panic-stricken migrant workers from moving out of Punjab due to loss of work and fear of the Covid-19 outbreak the district administration will be quarantining them at brick kilns. Sanitisers and food will be provided to them.

Kiln owners cannot ask workers to leave because of production shutting down and can begin operations provided the workers are accommodated on the premises, referred to as the brick kiln quarantine place, said deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

All safety precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus will be in place with workers given soap, water and hand sanitisers.

Sharma said the labour department and the sub-division magistrates will ensure that the workers get food, a clean place to stay besides other basic amenities.

The Punjab government on Monday attempted to control interstate movement of people to prevent the spread of the disease.

“This order has been issued to comply with the state government’s directions and to prevent mass gathering of workers wanting to leave the state due to no work,” said the DC.

He said if brick kiln owners could not operate their units due to shortage of raw materials they were still bound to keep all their workers and provide them basic facilities, including food and wages.

Kiln owners who were unable to do so can contact the administration officials, including labour officer or SDM, for help.

top news
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
‘No one is now on road’: Centre to SC on migrant workers leaving in droves
‘No one is now on road’: Centre to SC on migrant workers leaving in droves
Live:Delhi CM requests religious leaders, people to not organize gatherings
Live:Delhi CM requests religious leaders, people to not organize gatherings
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Disney+ is coming to India on April 3 via Hotstar
Disney+ is coming to India on April 3 via Hotstar
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities