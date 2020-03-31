Brick kilns to turn into quarantine centres for migrant workers

cities

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 17:06 IST

In a bid to prevent panic-stricken migrant workers from moving out of Punjab due to loss of work and fear of the Covid-19 outbreak the district administration will be quarantining them at brick kilns. Sanitisers and food will be provided to them.

Kiln owners cannot ask workers to leave because of production shutting down and can begin operations provided the workers are accommodated on the premises, referred to as the brick kiln quarantine place, said deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

All safety precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus will be in place with workers given soap, water and hand sanitisers.

Sharma said the labour department and the sub-division magistrates will ensure that the workers get food, a clean place to stay besides other basic amenities.

The Punjab government on Monday attempted to control interstate movement of people to prevent the spread of the disease.

“This order has been issued to comply with the state government’s directions and to prevent mass gathering of workers wanting to leave the state due to no work,” said the DC.

He said if brick kiln owners could not operate their units due to shortage of raw materials they were still bound to keep all their workers and provide them basic facilities, including food and wages.

Kiln owners who were unable to do so can contact the administration officials, including labour officer or SDM, for help.