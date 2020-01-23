e-paper
Home / Cities / ‘Brisk business’ hit, displaced vendors in Ludhiana seek sites

‘Brisk business’ hit, displaced vendors in Ludhiana seek sites

cities Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:30 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A day after the city police registered 29 FIRs against encroachers during their drive, the rehri pullers displaced from various markets expressed their angst over loss of livelihood.

“We we were paying a monthly fee of ₹800 to the municipal corporation against a receipt. Also, the owners of shops where we stationed the rehri also charged ₹300 a month from us. A place should be designated for us to station the rehri,” said Kosar Alam, a fruit seller in Field Ganj area, claiming to be running a ‘brisk’ business on his rehri for the past six years.

A 45-year-old Happy, who has been selling fruits on Jail Road in the area over the past two decades, said, “I am the sole breadwinner of my family. I will lose all my customers.” The fruit sellers have now been shifted to a ground near the civil hospital, where, they fear, GLADA will kick them out.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal had said that the passports and arms licence of the defaulters, if any, will be cancelled.

TO PROTEST TODAY

Members of the Rehri-Phari Union, Punjab, have decided to protest against the civic body and the police department. The vendors said the protest will commence from MC’s Zone A office on Friday and then other zonal offices subsequently.

Meanwhile, local MLA Surinder Dawar conducted a meeting with mayor Balkar Sandhu on Thursday and demanded that the MC expedites the project to establish vending zones in the city. The project has been hanging fire for over five years.

