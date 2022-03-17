Brother of Ankit Sharma, IB staffer who was killed in Delhi riots, gets govt job

Ankur Sharma, the brother of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma who was murdered during riots in northeast Delhi in February 2020, was on Thursday appointed by the Delhi government in its education department.

“Honourable chief minister @ArvindKejriwal gave certificate of government job to Ankur Sharma, the brother of Delhi riots victim and Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma. He has been appointed to the education department, government of Delhi,” the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed in a tweet.

“Last year, the chief minister also provided financial aid of ₹1 crore to the family,” it said in a subsequent post.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal assured that his government will provide all possible help to the Sharma family in future as well. “We cannot compensate for the loss of a loved one. However, this government job and assistance of ₹1 crore will be of immense help to the family,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor said in a Twitter post.

Ankit Sharma’s body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh area on February 27, four days after the riots broke out; he went missing on February 26. In June 2020, the Delhi Police, in its chargesheet in connection with the murder, said that during the post-mortem, as many as 51 ‘sharp and blunt’ injuries were found on his body.

Ten people, including suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, were arrested in this case.

At least 53 people were killed and around 400 injured as clashes erupted between anti and pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups--which soon turned into communal violence--in northeast Delhi, from February 23 to 29, 2020.

