Delhi govt announces Rs 1 crore compensation for IB official Ankit Sharma’s family

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 15:08 IST

The Delhi government on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) official killed in Delhi violence.

“Ankit Sharma was a brave IB officer. He was brutally murdered in the riots. The country is proud of them. The country is proud of him. The Delhi government has decided that his family will be given a compensation of Rs 1 crore and job to one of his family members. May his soul rest in peace,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter in Hindi.

अंकित शर्मा IB के जाँबाज़ अधिकारी थे। दंगो में उनका नृशंस तरीक़े से क़त्ल कर दिया गया। देश को उन पर नाज़ है। दिल्ली सरकार ने तय किया है कि उनके परिवार को 1 करोड़ की सम्मान राशि और उनके परिवार के एक व्यक्ति को नौकरी देंगे। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 2, 2020

Sharma lived in Chand Bagh, one of the worst affected localities in violence-hit Northeast Delhi. His body was pulled out of a drain on Wednesday morning.

Sharma’s family has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain of killing the 26-year-old. His brother Ankur said that Sharma came back from office on Tuesday evening, and went out to see what was happening in the area but never returned.

A frantic search was carried out by the family members for eight hours, but they finally got to know that his body was found in a drain.

Sharma’s family members say he was pulled inside a building and Hussain then instigated the mob which killed the IB official. An FIR was registered by Sharma’s family members.

The AAP leader has, meanwhile, rejected all the allegations against him and said his house was attacked in the violence and he left the area before Sharma was killed.

Sharma used to work as security assistant in the IB. His father works as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the Delhi Police.

Over 40 people have been killed in the violence while over 200 are injured in the violence which swept northeast Delhi area last week after the pro- and anti-CAA groups clashed.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal is among those killed. Kejriwal government had announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for Lal’s family last week.