IB staffer was stabbed at least 50 times, say doctors

delhi

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:00 IST

The 26-year-old intelligence bureau (IB) staffer, who was killed during the communal riots in north-east Delhi’s Chand Bagh, had at least 50 stab wounds, said doctors privy to the autopsy report from Guru Teg Bahadur hospital.

The face and other body parts of Sharma had also been burnt to conceal his identity, the police said.

The police are yet to ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to the murder Sharma, whose body was fished out of a drain in Chand Bagh on Wednesday. On Friday, a forensics team along with investigators inspected the spot near the drain from where the body was recovered.

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor from Nehru Vihar, Mohammad Tahir Hussain, has been booked for Sharma’s abduction and murder on Thursday.

“There were many stab wounds on his body. He had stabs on all body parts except his face perhaps. It was very brutal,” said a senior doctor, on condition of anonymity.

The body of Sharma has “multiple abrasion... deep cuts... by sharp edge objects” states the post-mortem report, according to news agency IANS.

“There were at least 50 stab wounds on his body,” said another doctor who knew of the post-mortem report. His family members searched for Sharma for eight hours and finally got to know the next morning that his body has been found in a drain.

According to the FIR registered on the complaint of Sharma’s father, Ravinder Kumar, his son’s body was in undergarments and there were stab wounds on his head, face, chest, back and lower back. Police officials associate with the case said that the doctors told them that more than two sharp objects were used to stab Sharma.

“The murder case of Ankit Sharma is on our top priority. Several teams are working on it. We will get a breakthrough soon,” said Randhawa.

At least six dead bodies have been pulled out of nullahs and were taken to GTB hospital. The total toll of the violence so far stands at 42.

ends