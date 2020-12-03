e-paper
Home / Cities / BSF pays tributes to deceased officer

BSF pays tributes to deceased officer

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 01:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
On Wednesday, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the BSF headquarters in Paloura for BSF sub-inspector Paotinsat Guite, who was killed in Pak firing in Rajouri sector on Tuesday. Tributes were paid by BSF Jammu IG NS Jamwal at the war memorial at the frontier headquarters. Jamwal assured that all service benefits applicable to deceased officers will be given to the next of the kin of Guite.
On Wednesday, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the BSF headquarters in Paloura for BSF sub-inspector Paotinsat Guite, who was killed in Pak firing in Rajouri sector on Tuesday. Tributes were paid by BSF Jammu IG NS Jamwal at the war memorial at the frontier headquarters. Jamwal assured that all service benefits applicable to deceased officers will be given to the next of the kin of Guite.(HT Photo)
         

The BSF, on Wednesday, paid respects to officer Paotinsat Guite from Manipur, who died in Pak firing in Rajouri sector on Tuesday.

“A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the BSF headquarters in Paloura to pay their respects to deceased BSF sub-inspector Paotinsat Guite,” said a BSF spokesperson.

Tributes were paid by BSF Jammu IG NS Jamwal at the war memorial at the frontier headquarters. Jamwal assured that all service benefits applicable to deceased officers will be given to the next of kin of the deceased soldier in a fast-track manner.

