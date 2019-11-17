e-paper
BSP group from Prayagraj joins Congress

cities Updated: Nov 17, 2019 23:01 IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Sunday said several Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders and workers from Prayagraj joined the Congress expressing faith in the leadership of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi, national general secretary and UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

A UPCC leader Sidharth Priya Srivastava said the joining happened at the UPCC headquaters in Lucknow in the presence of UPCC chief Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’ and Congress’ Chhattisgarh incharge PL Punia.

“Those who joined on Sunday included former Prayagraj district chief of BSP RK Gautam, former Prayagraj incharge of BSP Diwakar Bharatiya, former Vidhan Sabha incharge of Prayagraj Ram Manorath Saroj and several others,” said Srivastava.

Addressing the new entrants, Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’ said: “You all are welcome in the Congress and we hope that you will work towards strengthening the party.”

PL Punia said: “Today, the BJP government is engaged in diverting public mind from the main issues and is working against the people. Because of the government’s anti-people policies, the public is agitated. The Congress is fighting for people from the streets to the legislature and people’s faith in Congress is rising.”

