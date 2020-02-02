e-paper
BSP MLA, staff booked for sexual harassment, threatening to kill

BSP MLA, staff booked for sexual harassment, threatening to kill

cities Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW Police on Sunday booked Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Mubarakpur Shah Alam, for allegedly sexually harassing and threatening to kill one of his women employees.

The FIR has been registered in Gomti Nagar police station. The complainant said she was appointed as deputy manager in the MLA’s firm in May last year. Within a week, he approached her seeking sexual favours. When the woman protested, he said he was just checking her loyalty.

“Later, I noticed some irregularities and exploitation of women in the office. I recorded audio and video evidences,” she said, as per the FIR.

She also named Akshit Kapoor and Sumita—both employees of the BSP MLA in the FIR. She said Sumita approached her on January 4 this year to ‘cooperate’ with Alam. On January 6, Alam tried to threaten the complainant by asking her to sign a resignation letter, she told police.

The woman approached cops on January 12 and later also handed over all the evidences. Alam sent her the suspension letter by post on January 14, reads the FIR.

On her complaint, police have booked Alam, Akshit and Sumita under Section 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty) and 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian penal code (IPC), said in charge of Gomtinagar police station Amit Kumar Dubey.

Alam could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

