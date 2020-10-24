BSP workers raise anti-PM slogans as BJP pays tributes to Ambedkar in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:09 IST

High drama was witnessed at Jalandhar bypass chowk as workers of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) started raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were paying tributes to the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on Saturday.

All this happened in the presence of the police who later intervened in the matter to avoid a scuffle between workers of the two parties.

BJP district president, Pushpinder Singal said that BJP leaders had gone to Jalandhar bypass chowk to protest against the incident wherein Congress workers attacked a BJP leader near the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Nawanshahr two days back. “However, the BSP workers reached the spot and started creating a nuisance. The BSP leaders made derogatory remarks against PM Narendra Modi to provoke the BJP workers. The police had to intervene in the matter to avoid a scuffle.”

BSP leader Pargan Bilga said, “We staged a protest against the BJP as on one hand, they are moving against the Constitution framed by Dr BR Ambedkar, and on the other hand they are paying tributes to his statue for gaining political mileage and to torpedo farmers’ agitation.”

Station House Officer (SHO), Salem Tabri police station, inspector Gopal Krishan said that neither of the party has submitted any complaint with the police department and no FIR has been lodged in the case.

The BSP workers flouted Covid norms as many were seen without masks and did not maintain social distancing during the protest.

LIP workers protest against BJP

Members of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) also staged a protest against the BJP near the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar installed at Jalandhar bypass on Saturday.

LIP chief spokesperson, Gagandeep Singh Kainth said that BJP is trying to torpedo the farmers’ agitation in the state and divide the SC community and farmers by creating controversy in the name of Dr BR Ambedkar.