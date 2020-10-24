e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / BSP workers raise anti-PM slogans as BJP pays tributes to Ambedkar in Ludhiana

BSP workers raise anti-PM slogans as BJP pays tributes to Ambedkar in Ludhiana

Police had to intervene in the matter to avoid a scuffle between workers of the two parties.

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
BJP workers paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar statue installed at Jalandhar bypass chowk in Ludhiana, on Saturday.
BJP workers paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar statue installed at Jalandhar bypass chowk in Ludhiana, on Saturday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

High drama was witnessed at Jalandhar bypass chowk as workers of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) started raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were paying tributes to the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on Saturday.

All this happened in the presence of the police who later intervened in the matter to avoid a scuffle between workers of the two parties.

BJP district president, Pushpinder Singal said that BJP leaders had gone to Jalandhar bypass chowk to protest against the incident wherein Congress workers attacked a BJP leader near the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Nawanshahr two days back. “However, the BSP workers reached the spot and started creating a nuisance. The BSP leaders made derogatory remarks against PM Narendra Modi to provoke the BJP workers. The police had to intervene in the matter to avoid a scuffle.”

BSP leader Pargan Bilga said, “We staged a protest against the BJP as on one hand, they are moving against the Constitution framed by Dr BR Ambedkar, and on the other hand they are paying tributes to his statue for gaining political mileage and to torpedo farmers’ agitation.”

Station House Officer (SHO), Salem Tabri police station, inspector Gopal Krishan said that neither of the party has submitted any complaint with the police department and no FIR has been lodged in the case.

The BSP workers flouted Covid norms as many were seen without masks and did not maintain social distancing during the protest.

LIP workers protest against BJP

Members of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) also staged a protest against the BJP near the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar installed at Jalandhar bypass on Saturday.

LIP chief spokesperson, Gagandeep Singh Kainth said that BJP is trying to torpedo the farmers’ agitation in the state and divide the SC community and farmers by creating controversy in the name of Dr BR Ambedkar.

top news
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Jordan’s stunner ends Abdul Samad’s innings
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Jordan’s stunner ends Abdul Samad’s innings
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
18 killed, 57 injured in suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul
18 killed, 57 injured in suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In