e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / BTech course: Punjabi varsity to admit students on basis of Class 12 marks

BTech course: Punjabi varsity to admit students on basis of Class 12 marks

A university spokesperson said the department of computer science decided to change the eligibility criteria for the admission to the course for the current session

cities Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Punjabi University, Patiala, has decided to admit students in tits BTech CSE (computer science and engineering) course for the 2020-2021 academic session on the basis of Class-12 marks instead of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) rankings.

A university spokesperson said the department of computer science decided to change the eligibility criteria for the admission to the course for the current session.

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks in mathematics, physics as compulsory subjects and chemistry/vocational/biology as optional subjects, he added.

For the detailed admission procedure, the student can visit the admission portal https://pupadmissions.ac.in. The decision was taken over uncertainty in conducting the JEE test which is to be held in September.

The last date to apply for the course is July 30.

Raman Maini, head of the department of computer science, said the CBSE has declared results of senior secondary exams while other boards are also about to announce the same. “The varsity’s decision will help the students and their parents take appropriate decision on time,” he added.

top news
Back to the wall, Nepal PM Oli goes for broke. Now wants a party convention
Back to the wall, Nepal PM Oli goes for broke. Now wants a party convention
India added last quarter million Covid-19 cases in just 8 days
India added last quarter million Covid-19 cases in just 8 days
‘Community spread has started and the situation is bad’: IMA Chairman
‘Community spread has started and the situation is bad’: IMA Chairman
Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis
Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases cross 3-lakh mark, Mumbai’s count is now over 1 lakh
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases cross 3-lakh mark, Mumbai’s count is now over 1 lakh
The Congress needs to look at its own history, writes Karan Thapar
The Congress needs to look at its own history, writes Karan Thapar
Kapil said ‘don’t commit to anything’: Dravid on how he became Ind A coach
Kapil said ‘don’t commit to anything’: Dravid on how he became Ind A coach
‘Inside clusters, community transmission is more than 50% in Kerala’: KK Shailaja
‘Inside clusters, community transmission is more than 50% in Kerala’: KK Shailaja
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In