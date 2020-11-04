Buddha Nullah pollution: MC to snap connections of dyeing units dumping untreated waste into sewer lines

cities

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 00:57 IST

For tightening the noose around dyeing units that dump untreated waste into the municipal corporation (MC)’s sewer lines, the civic body has decided to snap their sewer connections.

The MC’s executive engineers have been told to identify such units and snap their connections within five days. They will also have to submit an action-taken report in this time period. Action will also be taken against units that have more than one sewer connection to discharge waste.

There are around 300 dyeing units near Tajpur road, Bahadurke road and Focal Point. While the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) for Bahadurke road dyeing industry has been made functional, CETPs for the other two are clusters are yet to be completed. Due to this, the dyeing units here are dumping untreated waste into MC’s sewer lines.

Residents and councillors have long been complaining about the untreated water from these units, stating that this is leading to pollution of the Buddha Nullah.

The MC’s sewer lines have also been getting choked due to the excessive discharge from these units.

MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said, “We have received a letter from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to take action against the erring dyeing units. The executive engineers have been told to do the needful.”

PPCB and MC have been facing flak for failing to take action against the erring dyeing units and the National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s monitoring committee had also taken a note of the same in the past.

Local bodies secretary to visit city today

With the state government working on a 650-crore project to rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah, local bodies department secretary Ajoy Sharma is expected to visit the city on Wednesday to inspect the sewer treatment plants (STP). It is expected that a meeting will also be held regarding shifting of dairy units and removal of encroachments alongside Buddha Nullah.