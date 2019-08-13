Builder arrested for cheating 350 homebuyers of ₹4 crore

cities

A 42-year-old real estate developer from Navi Mumbai, who allegedly cheated around 350 homebuyers of ₹4 crore four years ago, was arrested on Monday.

According to the police, Sachin Zende, proprietor of Amrit Developers and Nisarg Construction, had taken booking amounts from customers. He promised them houses in his upcoming projects and open plots in Kamothe, Koproli, Kondale Chinchavli near Panvel. He had assured customers that they would get cheaper houses in two years.

Vijay Waghmare, police inspector, crime branch, said, “The accused had taken money in 2015 and 2016. However, he could not complete any of his projects within two years. When customers started making enquiries about their flats, he avoided them. He went into hiding last year.”

“Not being able to contact him for several months, homebuyers registered a first information report (FIR) against him at Khandeshwar police station on July 9. We arrested him on Monday,” said Waghmare.

This was the fifth FIR registered against Zende for similar crimes since 2009, when the Shivaji Park police station in Mumbai registered an FIR against him. In 2015 and 2016, the Khandeshwar police registered three FIRs against him.

Waghmare said, “The Khandeshwar police had arrested him in one of the cases in 2016. But, he was released on bail. He again started taking money from customers after coming out of jail.”

Pravin Patil, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “The accused had also promised some of his customers row houses and open plots at cheaper rates. The number of complainant may increase further.”

The accused was produced before the judicial court on Tuesday and was remanded in police custody till August 17.

