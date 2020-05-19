e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Builder booked for assaulting migrant worker, he denies allegations

Builder booked for assaulting migrant worker, he denies allegations

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:
A 45-year-old woman, who worked at a building construction site in South Delhi’s South Extension part 2, was allegedly kicked by her employer while she and her husband were sleeping at the place on Tuesday, police said.

The builder allegedly abused her, picked a brick with the intention of hitting her and threatened her husband, Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (South) said. The builder denied the allegations.

The woman called the police after which she was medically examined. A case of causing hurt and criminal intimidation was registered against the man at the Hauz Khas police station, the DCP said. “We arrested the builder,” the officer said.

Deepak, the woman’s husband, said the builder was forcing them to go back home for the last few days. “He did not clear our dues of April. We thought we should leave and we booked a ticket on a Shramik train to Bihar. Today (Tuesday) police took us to a screening centre in Chhattarpur where we got to know the train will drop us at a place 400 km away from our home. We requested the police not to send us on that train. They dropped us back to the construction site by afternoon,” he said.

The woman alleged a payment of Rs 9,500 was pending with the builder, police said.

Deepak said when the builder got to know they were back, he threatened them. “My wife was sleeping. He kicked and abused her. He got a brick to attack her. We told him we will leave in the next few days in a a train for Punia. He did not listen,” he said.

Manohar Batra, the builder, denied the allegations. Speaking on the phone from the police station, he said, “I did not assault or kick anyone. I had helped the family throughout the lockdown. I had given them Rs 15,000 on Monday and asked them to leave for their village. They promised they will leave. Today they went to the screening centre and came back to the construction site. Because of this, my other labourers refused to work, fearing their safety. The workers were scared because the family could have got infected the coronavirus there,” he said.

Batra said, “The family used to pick up a fight with every other person at the site. We offered them to shift to our another site in Kotla but they refused. They are being misguided by some people in the neighbourhood,” he said.

Sonali Vaid, a public health expert who had tweeted about the incident, said the family had informed her. “I got in touch with the family since they live in the neighbourhood. The builder was harassing them during the lockdown by not paying their dues. And today this happened. It’s good the police has taken prompt action,” she said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In