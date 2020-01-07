Bullet-riddled body found in Sonepat

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:49 IST

Bullet-riddled body of a man in his 30s was found near Badi village in Sonepat on Tuesday morning, police said, while adding that another man with similar injuries was found a few metres away from the spot.

The injured has been admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak. The police said they were trying to ascertain the identity of both the men.

Body of the deceased was sent to the Sonepat civil hospital for autopsy.

Badi station house officer (SHO) Kuldeep Singh said they were informed about the body by villagers.

“When we reached the spot, we saw another man with bullet injuries lying few metres away from the spot,” he added.

The SHO said a first information report (FIR) in the case will be registered after recording the statement of the injured.

One held for K’shetra murder

Two days after a 48-year-old man was murdered and his brother injured in Gandhi Nagar area of Kurukshetra, police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection to this case.

The arrest was made after the family of the victims held a protest and accused the police of inaction.

The police said that one of the accused, Gaurav Kumar of Gandhi Nagar, has been arrested and efforts were being made to nab the others.

The attack on victims had taken place on Sunday night when they were returning to their home on a motorcycle. The assailants led by one Vicky Khatri had assaulted them with sharp-edged weapons. While Raj Kumar died on the spot, his brother Roshan had sustained multiple injuries.

The police had booked six people under Sections 302, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC in the case.