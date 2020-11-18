e-paper
Home / Cities / Burglars decamp with mobiles, cash from shop in Ludhiana

Burglars decamp with mobiles, cash from shop in Ludhiana

The incident has been captured in the CCTVs installed at the shop.

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Burglars targetted a shop near Punjab Mata Nagar Chowk at Pakhowal road and decamped with nine mobile phones and Rs 35,000 on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The incident has been captured in the CCTVs installed at the shop. The police are trying to identify the accused.

Jai Narang, owner of Narang Electronics, said that he came to know about the incident on Wednesday morning as his shop was ransacked and some mobile phones were missing. When checked, he found that burglars have stolen nine mobile phones and Rs 35,000 from the cash box after breaking open the locks.

He immediately sounded to the police.

ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the burglars intruded in the shop after drilling a hole in the roof.

A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been lodged against the unidentified accused at Dugri police station.

