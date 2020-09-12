e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Burglars target 6 shops in Ludhiana, decamp with cash, valuables

Burglars target 6 shops in Ludhiana, decamp with cash, valuables

Only one of the shops was equipped with CCTVs, but the miscreants had disconnected them

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Burglars targeted six shops, including one electronic store and five power tools shops, situated in Guru Nanak Market, Gill road, in the wee hours of Saturday and decamped with cash and valuables.

Only one of the shops was equipped with CCTVs, but the miscreants had allegedly disconnected them.

Ravi Aggarwal, one of the shop owners, said that they had all closed their shops at around 8.30pm on Friday.

“On Saturday morning, when I opened the shop, everything seemed fine as neither the shutters were damaged nor was it ransacked. On checking the cash box, I realised that cash was missing,” he said.

He added that the thieves must have entered the shops through the terrace after breaking open the gate installed there and alleged that they stole Rs 7,000 from his cash box.

Further, Aggarwal added that there is a factory behind his shop which has a steel shed and alleged that the thieves got to the roof through the shed.

Another shop owner, Shubham, alleged that the accused had stolen Rs 35,000 from his shop.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer (SHO), division number 6 police station, said that a police team was sent to record statements of shopkeepers.

The police have initiated an investigation and will lodge a first information report (FIR), he added.

top news
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In