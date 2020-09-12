Burglars target 6 shops in Ludhiana, decamp with cash, valuables

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:58 IST

Burglars targeted six shops, including one electronic store and five power tools shops, situated in Guru Nanak Market, Gill road, in the wee hours of Saturday and decamped with cash and valuables.

Only one of the shops was equipped with CCTVs, but the miscreants had allegedly disconnected them.

Ravi Aggarwal, one of the shop owners, said that they had all closed their shops at around 8.30pm on Friday.

“On Saturday morning, when I opened the shop, everything seemed fine as neither the shutters were damaged nor was it ransacked. On checking the cash box, I realised that cash was missing,” he said.

He added that the thieves must have entered the shops through the terrace after breaking open the gate installed there and alleged that they stole Rs 7,000 from his cash box.

Further, Aggarwal added that there is a factory behind his shop which has a steel shed and alleged that the thieves got to the roof through the shed.

Another shop owner, Shubham, alleged that the accused had stolen Rs 35,000 from his shop.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer (SHO), division number 6 police station, said that a police team was sent to record statements of shopkeepers.

The police have initiated an investigation and will lodge a first information report (FIR), he added.