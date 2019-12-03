e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Burn unit to come up at SNMC Agra

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2019 19:22 IST
Yogesh Dubey
Yogesh Dubey
Hindustantimes
         

A burn unit will come up at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC) in Agra at an estimated cost of Rs 4.32 crore (over Rs 40 million) within one year, said officials. The project would benefit not only the people of Agra but of surrounding areas too, they said.

Principal of SNMC, Dr GK Aneja, said, “It is a joint project of the central and the state governments. There will be 20 general ward beds and five beds in the ICU for burn patients. We have already received Rs 2.7 crore (over Rs 20 million) for the project and the construction work has started.”

So far, in the absence of a burn unit at the hospital, patients were being referred to Delhi as well as other metro cities for treatment, said an insider.

“After this burn unit starts functioning, residents of Agra and nearby areas will be greatly benefitted. Patients of burn injuries will no more be compelled to travel to Delhi or private hospitals in other metro cities for treatment,” said the official.

top news
‘Was a coincidence’: Amit Shah explains breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s house
‘Was a coincidence’: Amit Shah explains breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s house
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
School kids sing Imagine Dragon’s song, prompts reply from Dan Reynolds
School kids sing Imagine Dragon’s song, prompts reply from Dan Reynolds
Nexon EV from Tata Motors all set for a world premier on December 17
Nexon EV from Tata Motors all set for a world premier on December 17
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities