Burn unit to come up at SNMC Agra

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 19:22 IST

A burn unit will come up at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC) in Agra at an estimated cost of Rs 4.32 crore (over Rs 40 million) within one year, said officials. The project would benefit not only the people of Agra but of surrounding areas too, they said.

Principal of SNMC, Dr GK Aneja, said, “It is a joint project of the central and the state governments. There will be 20 general ward beds and five beds in the ICU for burn patients. We have already received Rs 2.7 crore (over Rs 20 million) for the project and the construction work has started.”

So far, in the absence of a burn unit at the hospital, patients were being referred to Delhi as well as other metro cities for treatment, said an insider.

“After this burn unit starts functioning, residents of Agra and nearby areas will be greatly benefitted. Patients of burn injuries will no more be compelled to travel to Delhi or private hospitals in other metro cities for treatment,” said the official.