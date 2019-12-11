Bus driver held after an accident leaves 71-year-old two-wheeler rider dead in Sadashiv peth

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 20:31 IST

A private bus driver has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of a 71-year-old motorcyclist on Wednesday morning.

The deceased man has been identified as Ashok Mohanlal Babel, 71, a resident of Sadashiv peth. The bus driver has been identified as Ramesh Rajendra Birajdar, 39, a resident of Ganganagar in Hadapsar.

Babel was not wearing a helmet while riding in Durvankur hotel chowk of Sadashiv peth. Birajdar was driving a private bus at a high speed, according to the police.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Rasik Balel, 54, a resident of Sadashiv peth and a relative of the deceased.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) has been registered at Vishrambaug police station against Birajdar.

The incident happened five days after a similar accident claiming the lives of two-wheeler riders in Chandannagar area around 9 pm on December 6.

A PMPML bus rammed into a two-wheeler rider identified as Dilip Arun Salunkhe, 44, a resident of Sukhwani Plaza in Akurdi. Salunkhe was riding in the BRTS lane from bypass chowk towards Chandannagar when the bus came from the opposite direction leading to a headfirst collation.

The driver of the bus was identified as Suresh Babanrao Khedkar, 28, a resident of Sant Tukaramnagar, Pimpri Chinchwad. He was arrested under Sections 279, 304(a), 427 of IPC and Sections 184, 119/177 of MVA at Vimantal police station and later released on bail.