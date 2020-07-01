Buses to ply with 100% occupancy in Himachal: CM

cities

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:54 IST

The Himachal Pradesh government has allowed buses to ply with 100% occupancy but with proper social distancing norms and no standing passengers, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

He said the safety protocol should be followed by the drivers, conductors and passengers.

The CM was addressing mediapersons after a review meeting of transport department here.

He said that though the fuel prices have gone up in past few days and private bus operators were seeking to increase the fare but government will not consider the demand as of now. “Relaxations given to transporters during the lockdown will continue,” he added.

Earlier, Thakur said the transport department should work for automation of various services to ensure effective and time-bound services to people besides decreasing the footfall in the office.

He said in order to provide people centric services, e-Parivahan Vyvastha will be launched on pilot basis in the state. The CM said under this initiative, people will be provided various services such as renewal of permits, automation of driving licenses and registration certificates related activities and prepaid taxi management.

“The department also envisages taking various initiatives to enhance the safety of women and girl children by equipping all public transport with location tracking devices,” he added.

A transport nagar will be established in Hamirpur. The centre will have various facilities such as driving test track, driving training centres, traffic park and vehicle maintenance park etc.

The CM said possibility should also be explored for encouraging inland water transport in the state. He said that feasibility report in respect of three reservoirs Govind Sagar, Kol Dam and Chamera have been conducted.

Also, 250 new buses will be added into the fleet of HRTC which include 100 electric buses, he said. Presently, 50 electric buses are plying in Shimla town and 25 electric buses in Manali.