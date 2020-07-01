e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Buses to ply with 100% occupancy in Himachal: CM

Buses to ply with 100% occupancy in Himachal: CM

He said the safety protocol should be followed by the drivers, conductors and passengers.

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Jai Ram Thakur
Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)
         

The Himachal Pradesh government has allowed buses to ply with 100% occupancy but with proper social distancing norms and no standing passengers, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

He said the safety protocol should be followed by the drivers, conductors and passengers.

The CM was addressing mediapersons after a review meeting of transport department here.

He said that though the fuel prices have gone up in past few days and private bus operators were seeking to increase the fare but government will not consider the demand as of now. “Relaxations given to transporters during the lockdown will continue,” he added.

Earlier, Thakur said the transport department should work for automation of various services to ensure effective and time-bound services to people besides decreasing the footfall in the office.

He said in order to provide people centric services, e-Parivahan Vyvastha will be launched on pilot basis in the state. The CM said under this initiative, people will be provided various services such as renewal of permits, automation of driving licenses and registration certificates related activities and prepaid taxi management.

“The department also envisages taking various initiatives to enhance the safety of women and girl children by equipping all public transport with location tracking devices,” he added.

A transport nagar will be established in Hamirpur. The centre will have various facilities such as driving test track, driving training centres, traffic park and vehicle maintenance park etc.

The CM said possibility should also be explored for encouraging inland water transport in the state. He said that feasibility report in respect of three reservoirs Govind Sagar, Kol Dam and Chamera have been conducted.

Also, 250 new buses will be added into the fleet of HRTC which include 100 electric buses, he said. Presently, 50 electric buses are plying in Shimla town and 25 electric buses in Manali.

top news
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
‘Let’s stop foreign dependency’: Union minister on China-linked apps ban
‘Let’s stop foreign dependency’: Union minister on China-linked apps ban
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to visit Ladakh on Friday: Sources
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to visit Ladakh on Friday: Sources
‘Impulsive decision’: Nusrat Jahan on India banning TikTok, 58 China apps
‘Impulsive decision’: Nusrat Jahan on India banning TikTok, 58 China apps
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary severely affected
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary severely affected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In