Businessman robbed of SUV at gunpoint

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:41 IST

Noida: A 30-year-old businessman was robbed of his SUV at gunpoint on Tuesday night by two unidentified men in the Bisrakh area while he was on his way home to Sector 71.

The victim was identified as Sunil Kumar Raghav, who works as a transporter. He was returning from Rabupura in his Innova when the incident took place around 11.15pm.

“I had just crossed the Khairpur roundabout when a white Scorpio intercepted my vehicle. Two men got out and they started accusing me of not letting them pass. As soon as I opened my window to talk to them, one of them pointed a gun at me and asked me to hand over my car keys,” Raghav said.

He said when he removed the keys, the car got unlocked and one of them got in into the passenger seat in the front. “The other person pulled me out of the vehicle. They took my phone and wallet, which had ₹6,000 in it, as well as my driving licence and other documents before driving off in my car towards Noida,” Raghav said.

He later reported the matter to the police and based on his complaint, a case was registered at the Bisrakh police station under Section 392 of the IPC.

Police said they are trying to get CCTV footage of the crime from the area. “We have the description of the two men from the victim and we are working on arresting them soon,” Manoj Kumar Pathak, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said.

